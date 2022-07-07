IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Thomas Hunter Hobbs, 27, died June 25, 2022. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

