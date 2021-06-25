SHEFFIELD — Thomas J. Archer, 103, of Sheffield, AL born February 5, 1918, departed this world for heaven on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Brother Henry Melton will be officiating. Burial will be in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Mr. Archer was a member of Faith Church and served faithfully as Chaplain of the local Chapter 63 Disabled American Veterans Organization. As a World War II veteran, he served with the U.S. Army in Alaska. He received the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with the Bronze Battle Star.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nola Gaught Archer; parents, Charles and Ida Archer; sisters, Gladyce Binkley, Lou Ella Holland, Nellie Smith, and Rubye Brown; brother, Jack Archer; grandson, Ronald Joel Williams, Jr.; and granddaughter, Amy Nicole Rinks.
He is survived by his sons, Ray Archer (Elisa), Richard Archer, and John Archer (Susan); daughters, Sherron Williams (Ron), Judy Rinks (Tom), Janice Willis (Larry), and Sheila Archer; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Archer, Andrew Archer, Austin Elliott, Jason Guntharp, Kevin Thompson, and Will Williams.
The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice and Encompass Health for their superb professional help. A very special thanks to his dedicated caregivers, Stacy Stutts, Evelyn Morrison, and Robin Hobbs.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
