SHEFFIELD — Thomas J. Morrow, 93, of Sheffield, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. today, January 26, at Sheffield First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bart Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Joseph, TN. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Thomas was a native of St. Joseph, TN and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII. He retired from TVA Colbert County Steam Plant after 40 years of service where he worked as a Shift Supervisor. Thomas was a member of the TVA Retiree Group and Sheffield United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees and was a member of the Good Ole Boys and Howard Jaggers Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Era Morrow and brother, George Frank Morrow.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Jo Morrow; daughter, Vicky Morrow Kirkland and husband, Matt; brother, David Morrow of Huntsville, AL; sister, Marjorie Roberson of Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, Fay Morrow of Lawrenceburg, TN; grandchildren, Will Kirkland (Maria) of Knoxville, TN, Ben Kirkland (Sarah) of Katy, TX, and Molly Kirkland of Huntington, WV; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ella, Tommy, and Henry.
Pallbearers will be Will Kirkland, Ben Kirkland, Cecil Sparks, Jimmy Askew, Tom E. Gabel, and Bill Gabel.
Memorials may be made to Sheffield First United Methodist Church.
Please leave online condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
