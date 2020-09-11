FLORENCE — Thomas Jackson Strawn Sr., 77, of Florence, passed away after an extended illness on September 8, 2020. A celebration of his life will be officiated by Reverend Chad Hess at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence, AL and a private burial will be held in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He is the son of the late Grace (Morris) Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice Coleman Strawn; son, Thomas Jackson Strawn Jr. (Sharon) of Florence and daughter, Allison Stacy Rowland (Martin) of Florence; grandchildren, Tommy Strawn III (Stephani), Ashley Strawn Cobb (Jon), Mitchell and David Rowland; great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlotte Rose, and soon to be Baby Jackson.
Special mention: Larry Flory of Clearwater, FL who he loved like a son.
Tom was a faithful member of Woodmont Baptist Church of Florence, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher for over 17 years where he got to baptize two of his grandchildren as they decided to walk with Jesus.
He was born on July 23, 1943 in Carrollton, AL and came to Florence to attend Florence State College (UNA) to play football on scholarship, where he also met his wife Alice. They were married 58 years September 7, 2020. They moved to Orlando, FL where Tom was employed by Reynolds Aluminum, and stayed in sales in the Aluminum Industry until they moved back to Florence to help run their family business, Coleman Cleaners. His most cherished memories were coaching football and baseball with his lifelong friend Sonny Power as well as telling stories about his life adventures and grandchildren’s accomplishments…If you know him then you know the stories!
Pallbearers: friends and family of Tom.
The family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. We are so very blessed and thankful for your love, support, and act of kindness!
A special thanks to Southern Care Hospice, especially Laura and Tammy, for their love, care, and patience.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that any memorials be made to Woodmont Food Pantry.
Visitation for Mr. Strawn held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Elkins Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Service at 12:00 P.M. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
