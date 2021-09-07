FORMERLY OF FLORENCE — Thomas Davis Jones, Jr., 82, died Thursday, August 26, 2021. Visitation will be held September 8, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held, Thursday, at 1 p.m., at Springhill MB Church Cemetery.

