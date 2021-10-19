FLORENCE — Thomas Alan Jones, 70, of Florence, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 19, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jim Murphy and Johnny Beasley officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Thomas was a retired machinist out of Machinist Local 65 and worked for a TVA Contractor. He also worked for Burcham Furniture Company and Robbins Tire & Rubber. Thomas was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ. He really enjoyed riding with the neighborhood watch.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Laura McCoy; and brothers, Gary and Randy Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rose Jones; children, Denise Jones, April Yerbey, and Kimberly Jones; brother, Kenneth Jones; sisters, Diann Vaden and Darlene Bragg; grandchildren, Justin Wright, Whitney Johnson, Leslie Wright, U.S. Navy Mineman 3rd Class Seth Yerbey, Gavin Yerbey, Kaley Yerbey, and Sidney Hall; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
