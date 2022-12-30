MUSCLE SHOALS
Thomas Michael Kennedy, Jr., 37, of Muscle Shoals went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Bro. J.D. Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Michael loved all sports and thrift shopping. He also loved to travel and see new places. He was a season ticket holder and avid fan of Auburn, Vanderbilt, Titans, and Trash Pandas. He was the press box announcer for Colbert County High School Baseball.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Michael Kennedy, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Emily Kennedy; mother, Judy Kennedy; sister, Amy Kennedy; nephew, Bentley Kennedy; best friends, Michael Nelson (Jamie); as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Carlise, Jayden Jones, Artie Galowitch, Jeremy Crowson, Brayden Galowitch, and Buddy Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Nelson and Justin McCrary.
Thanks to Brick Hatton Fire Department and North Alabama Medical Center staff for the care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute. You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
