DESTIN, FLORIDA — Thomas Larry Montgomery, 83, of Destin, FL peacefully passed away on April 10, 2022.
Larry was born in Cloverdale, AL to parents James and Tera Montgomery. He was a U.S. Army veteran, graduated Central High School, Florence State College with his Bachelor’s Degree, and obtained a Doctorate of Science Degree in Public Health from the University of Pittsburgh. Larry had a long career working for TVA in AL and TN as well as for the EPA in Washington, D.C.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, James Eunice Montgomery and Tera Elizabeth Lovelace Montgomery; brothers, Billy McCoy Montgomery, Daniel Horace Montgomery; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Henle Martin.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Henle Montgomery; brother, Charles David Montgomery (Linda); children, Thomas Brian Montgomery, Keith Larry Montgomery (Rebecca) and Deborah Lee Montgomery Wills Farrar (Joseph) and their mother, Linda Belue Montgomery Ellis; stepsons, Don Henle, Edward Henle; grandchildren, Alexander Lee Wills, Brendan Michael Wills, Sophia Anne Wills; eight stepgrandchildren, and six stepgreat- grandchildren.
We mourn the loss of Larry. He was a bright light in our world. A graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Florence, AL on June 2, 2022 at 2 P.M.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
