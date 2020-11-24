WATERLOO — Thomas Lee Glasgow, 85 years old of Waterloo, AL passed away November 21, 2020.
There will be a private service for immediate family on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL with David Winborn officiating. Burial will be in Williams Chapel Cemetery in Waterloo, AL. There will be a public Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Tom spent 34 years of his life at Waterloo High School, serving as a coach for more than 11 years before becoming an assistant principal and later a principal. The community and school honored him in 2019 by naming the school gymnasium after him and his late wife, Barbara.
He was selected All-District in basketball as a senior at Belgreen High School in Franklin County, and was a three-year letterman there. His coaching career included North-West Alabama Coach of the Year honors in 1970. He was inducted into the Franklin County Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
More important than any of the professional accomplishments and awards he received in life, Tom considered his family and friends his real treasures. He was a master at loving people, helping them see the best in themselves, and making them laugh and smile. He loved cigars, southern gospel music, western movies, working in the yard and playing golf. During the last week of his life, he told his family that he had had a good life and he was ready to go. He was ready to meet his maker. What more could anyone ask?
He was born September 3, 1935, in Franklin County, AL to Kemper Talmadge and Lela Tompkins Glasgow Sr.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Thrasher Glasgow; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Guy S. and Bertha E. Thrasher; siblings, Spencer L. Glasgow, Maxine Glasgow, Mildred Jane Ferry, Kemper T. Glasgow Jr, Cecil Glasgow, John W. Glasgow, James A. Glasgow and Ross W. Glasgow; and brothers-in-law Steve Thrasher and Dwayne Thrasher.
He is survived by his children, Thomas S. (Debra) Glasgow and Tina Jo (Danny) Scott; his siblings, Robert Houston Glasgow and Doris Sweda; brothers-in-law Douglas (Connie) Thrasher and Ronald (Kathy) Thrasher; his grandchildren, Megan Glasgow, Grace Glasgow, Morgan Scott and Anna Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Sims, David Wade, Mike Stamps, Toby Dunn, Jimmy Woods, and Faye Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Butch Toner, Jim May, Wayne Haggard, Tony Lacher, Tom Ray, Eddie Freeze, Jim Smith, Troy Hamner and David Winborn.
The family would like to thank the following individuals for their dedication to his care over the last several months: Kelli Balentine, Marlowe Thompson, Sam Crider and sisters Hope and Hanna, Melanie Caddell, Lisa Kavich and daughter Georgianna, Pam Patterson, Tanya Underwood and Machelle Abernathy.
The family would also like to recognize Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Anjum and the nurses and care partners on the 5th floor of NAMC for their incredible care during that last 8 days of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Waterloo Alumni Association / Scholarship Fund, 2460 County Road 1, Waterloo, AL 35677.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
Commented