TOWN CREEK — It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Lee Smith Sr. of Town Creek announce his passing on August 9, 2021 after a three-year battle with esophageal cancer.
He was born July 1, 1947 to William R. Smith and Jean Goad Smith in Hartselle, AL. He grew up in Tennessee, Arkansas and in the Alabama cities of Hartselle, Heflin, and Bessemer.
Mr. Smith graduated from Bessemer High School in 1965. He graduated from Florence State University (now UNA) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Chemistry. He went on to get a teaching certificate, then a master’s degree, and an EDS in School Administration from the University of North Alabama.
Mr. Smith spent his entire career at Hatton Elementary School starting in 1969. He taught the sixth grade for one year and then served as principal until he retired in 1996. He enjoyed his retirement with his wife by traveling, gardening, playing golf, ballroom dancing, and spending time with grandchilden.
Mr. Smith was a faithful member of the Town Creek United Methodist Church since 1968 where he served as a treasurer for the last 50 years and as a maintenance supervisor for the last 25 years. He was a member of Shoals Elks Club in Sheffield, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He will be fondly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Martha Sue Lee Smith, and children, Thomas Lee Smith Jr. (Regina) of Rogersville, AL and Lori Pace of Town Creek, AL. He will also be remembered by his grandchilden, Jackson Smith of Rogersville, Wesley Smith (Ashlie) of Auburn, and Clay and Julia Pace of Town Creek, Alabama; brothers, Fred Smith (Sandra) and Jim (Lou) of Hartselle, AL; brother-in- law, William Lee III (Pat) of Town Creek, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Smith will be honored and remembered in a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town Creek United Methodist Church in his memory and sent to Pat Lee, 22520 AL Hwy 101, Town Creek.
Commented