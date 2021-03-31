FLORENCE

Thomas Leon Gooch, 67, died March 26, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Williams Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will be in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com.

