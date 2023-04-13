FLORENCE — Thomas Toney Looney, 92, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, April 9, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will begin immediately following with Brian McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.

