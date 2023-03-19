Thomas Marion Mabry, Sr, 90, of Florence, passed away March 13, 2023. He was a U.S. Army veteran, Retired 1st Sergeant, and Korea and Vietnam veteran. Mr. Mabry was a Mason, Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Shriners, and Founder of Uncle Charlies Flea Market in Killen, AL.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 12 noon - 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with full military honors.
Mr. Mabry was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Marion Mabry, Jr.; grandson, Micheal Thomas Mabry; brothers, O.H., Vernon, James Jr., and William Mabry, Sr; and sisters, Marjorie Smith, Martha Lendzian, and Kathleen Shelby.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne M. Peeples (Paul) of Ignacio, CO; grandchildren, Justin Mabry of CA, Melanie Lovelace of Killen, Mandi Carpenter of Bayfield, CO, Nathan McKinley of Grand Junction, CO, and Peyton Peeples, IV of Nashville, TN; and great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jackson Thomas, Joseph, and Jordan Mabry all of CA, Mabry and Mary Lovelace of Killen, Peyton and Bryn McKinley of Grand Junction, CO, and Andrew Thomas Carpenter of Bayfield, CO.
