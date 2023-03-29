F.3.29.23 Thomas Marshall.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Thomas Kenneth Marshall, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with family and friends sharing memories.

