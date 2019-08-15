MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas Melvin Willis, 87, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away August 12, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Don McGee will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Avalon Baptist Church and also a member of the Masonic Lodge 503 in Sheffield, AL. He was an avid Alabama fan and outdoors man. He was well known for his country music and was quite the salesman and could sell ice cubes to an Eskimo. Tom was a fan of NASCAR, his favorite driver was Davey Allison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Harrett Willis; brothers, Edward, James and Andy; sisters, Lola, Beulah and Peggy; and grandson, Joe Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Joan (Nan) Willis who loved him with all her heart for 52 years; sons, Matt Bailey (Amber); and daughter, Montez Mitchell (Gene); brother, Bobby Willis; grandchildren, Eric Farmer (Crystal) and Kim Morris (Dennis); five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many, many, many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Eric Farmer, Coty Farmer, Hunter Murray, Johnny Young, Ricky Young and Chip Millsaps. Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Watkins, Jamie Hughes and Jimbo McGalliard.
Special thanks to the nurses at NAMC for the care given to our loved one, special friends and neighbors, Melvin and Grace Flannagin and their son, Mark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude and Colbert County DHR.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
