SHEFFIELD — Thomas Michael “Mike” Reeves, 77, died February 28, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com

