CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Thomas Michael “Mike” Singleton, 68, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, Corinth, after a brief Illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Doris Singleton; brother, Tim Singleton; father-in-law, Garrett Kennedy; sister-in-law, Christy Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife and love of his life, Carol Singleton; daughter, Carol Ann Rencher (Wesley), Corinth; grandsons, Will and Bo Rencher, Corinth; brother, Mickey Singleton, Corinth; sister, Lisa Singleton-Rickman (Craig), Muscle Shoals; nieces, Anna Rickman, Huntsville, AL, Tess Rickman, Muscle Shoals, AL; nephews, Barry Singleton, (Jennifer), Hendersonville, TN, Jax Warren, Starkville, Stephen Witt (Emily), Florence, South Carolina; mother-in-law, Mary Helen Kennedy, Corinth; sisters-in-law, K.K. Giles (Craig) Corinth, Sally Warren (Brady), Starkville; Special lifelong Friend, Rev. Nelson Hight.
Mike was a 1972 graduate of Corinth High School. He was a longtime businessman in the Corinth area and was employed by Long-Lewis Ford of Corinth. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Corinth where he was a devoted Preschool Sunday School teacher. Mike loved his family deeply and his greatest joy was being a father and grandfather. His grandsons Will and Bo were the apple of his eye. His sweet spirit lives on in his grandsons. Mike was a caretaker, always putting others’ needs before his own. He will live in our hearts forever and will be remembered for his kindness, easygoing personality and generosity.
Visitation with family will be today, May 20, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home. A private, family service will follow with dear friend, Rev. Dennis Smith.
Online condolences may be left at www.memorialcorinth.com
