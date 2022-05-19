CORINTH, Miss. — Thomas Michael "Mike" Singleton died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 68.

Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Corinth. The family will hold a private burial service.

