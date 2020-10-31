KILLEN — Thomas “Pap” Tidmore, 54, of Killen died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020, 2-4 P.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4 P.M. in the chapel.
Pap was an avid Alabama Football fan. He also loved grilling and spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeannie Tidmore and Fred Tidmore.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikki Cox (Anthony); grandchildren, Phillip Cox, Lenzy Cox, and Jaylon Byrd; sisters, Stephanie Duke (Justin) and Angie Pick (Mike); mom, Michele Moffitt; nieces and nephews, Stevie Davis (Chase), Charlee Davis, Ryder Davis, Eli Horton, and Gwyneth Pick; and Flop his dog.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented