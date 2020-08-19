LEIGHTON

Thomas Perkins, 62, died August 12, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 12 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals, directing.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.