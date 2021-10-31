FLORENCE — Thomas Mitchell “Mickey” Poole, 72, of Florence, passed away at his residence after an extended illness. He was a member of IBEW Local; Florence Golf Country Club; and Cypress Country Club.
Visitation will be today, Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 10-12 Noon at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12 Noon in the funeral home chapel, with Jeff Quillen officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenview Memorial Park Love Mausoleum.
Mr. Poole was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lucille Poole; and brother, Ralph Poole, Jr. “Ricky”.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rachel Brown Poole; son, Thomas Bryan Poole (Kim); daughter, Tammy Clemmons (Kevin); and grandchildren, Nathan Martin, Cody Martin (Lacey), Emily Keenum (Nick), and Lindsey Poole.
Active pallbearers will be Delbert Brown, Tommy Brown, Joel Brown, L.V. “Brownie” Brown, Jr., Nathan Martin, and Cody Martin.
Fellow golfers and co-workers of IBEW and TVA will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
