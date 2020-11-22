MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas Allen Pretty, 64, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, with Jerry Edgil officiating. At the family’s request, due to the covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
Tom loved woodworking and he enjoyed working in his yard. He was an animal lover and was a proud supporter of the ASPCA.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie Pretty; children, Jamie Hanks (Jonathan), Taylor Pretty (Katie), and Daniel Pitts; brother, Robert Pretty; and grandchildren, Novie Hanks, Campbell Hanks, and Todd Pretty.
Tom’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at North Alabama Medical Center, especially those on the covid critical care unit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Food Bank of North Alabama.
To leave tributes and condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented