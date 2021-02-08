FLORENCE — Thomas Ray Ezekiel, age 75, of Florence, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, 12:00 Noon - 1:00 P.M. at Underwood Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Doug Farris and Bro. Donnie McDaniel officiating. Interment will be in Canaan Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Blake Hargett, Ben Ezekiel, Seth Ezekiel, Hunter Smith, Chris Ezekiel and David Ezekiel. Nephews will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Mr. Ezekiel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He also served the citizens of Florence as a police officer for 34 years.
His greatest love was spending time with his family and working on restoring cars in his shop.
Preceding him in death were his parents, James and Myrtle Ezekiel; siblings, Pat Ezekiel, David Ezekiel, Paul Ezekiel, and Linda Lard.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna Ezekiel; children, Suzanne Thompson and husband, Tim, and Eric Ezekiel and wife, Scarlett; siblings, Brenda Gooch, Bobby Ezekiel, and Nina Condrey, and Roger Ezekiel; grandchildren, Caroline Smith (Hunter), Blake Hargett (Leah), Ben Ezekiel, & Seth Ezekiell; great grandson, Evan Thomas Hargett; his sweet little “Oliver”, the family dog; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Lyman Mitchell for taking such good care of Ray.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.
