BIRMINGHAM — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son, Thomas Reid Darby. He was born December 18, 1993 and passed on May 5, 2022. He was born and raised in Florence, Alabama. He later moved to Birmingham.
Thomas was a kind soul. He was passionate about helping the homeless. He was working towards a degree in nursing. Those who knew Thomas knew he loved deeply. He loved to make people laugh and was extremely intelligent. Thomas was a Sigma Chi and he loved his brothers immensely. His time at the University of Alabama, as a student, held some of his favorite memories.
He is survived by his loving parents Janie Darby and John Phillip Darby (Rachael), sisters Emily Darby, Josie Darby, and brother Sam Darby, Charles and Karen Jackson grandparents as well as a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Darby.
Anyone who knew Thomas was touched by his kindness, humor, and mild temperament. He was truly a peacemaker.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please buy a meal for a homeless person and tell them Thomas sent you.
