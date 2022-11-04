FLORENCE — Thomas Rexford Newbern, 85, of Florence, passed away November 1, 2022 at his residence. He was a retired electrician.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Newbern was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Mabel Newbern; wife, Joy Newbern, and son-in-law, Mike Wilson.
He is survived by his son, Tony (Kathy) Newbern; daughters, Angela Bartlett, Tamsy Wilson, and Tina (Mike) Oakley; sister, Joan (Jack) Stutts; grandchildren, Clint (Jacque) Hudson, Tiffany (Chris) Smith, Brittany Newbern, Maliea (Kendall) Michael, Stratton (Amanda) Oakley, Jason (Michelle) Denton and Tiffany (Steven) Johnson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Officiating will be Sonny Owens.
