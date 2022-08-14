FLORENCE — Thomas Christopher “Chris” Staggs, age 45, of Florence, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, August 14th, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Shaw Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert K. and Elise Hollis Staggs; and brother, Terry Ken Staggs.
Survivors are his son, Hunter C. Staggs; sisters, Regina Staggs Davis (Frank) and Lisa McHale (David); nephews, Jeff Davis, Ande Whitten, Matt Hollis, Gage McHale, and Tristan Woods; nieces, Kayla Davis, Samanda Holland, Trista Davis, and Gracie Woods; great-nephews, Greyson, Emmett and Jonah.
Chris loved hunting, football, and playing video games with his son. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented