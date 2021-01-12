FLORENCE — Thomas Steve Gean, of Florence, son of the late Gloyd and Margaret Dailey Gean, was born in Hardin County, Tennessee on Tuesday, December 16th, 1952. He passed from this life on Saturday, January 9th, 2021.
He attended Hardin County High School and graduated Cum Laude from the University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1979. He was raised on a farm and worked hard every day. He loved his work family at Savannah Food Company where he served as the Director of Materials Management.
Thomas loved church with his family and loved to sing. He had a calming demeanor and the kindest, most genuine smile. He was well rounded and well grounded. Everyone who met him felt comfortable, loved, and encouraged. He was whatever anyone needed, whether it be a friend, father, brother, uncle, teacher, mentor, role model, leader, mechanic, band parent, and the list goes on. He was the #1 fan of his children and grandchildren at all music and sporting events.
He is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 42 years, Beth Miles. They were married June 23, 1978 at Wood Avenue Church of Christ. Together they had three children, Rachel Gean, Stephen (Amy) Gean, and Tyler (Myranda) Gean; five grandchildren, Somer Beth, Miles, Annabeth, Abigail, and Jon-Tyler. He grew up with five brothers, Rickey (Susan), Dannie (Mary Ann), Donnie (Sheila), Dale (Janet), Mackie (Linda). Through marriage, he gained his father-in-law, Arvel (Betty) Miles and the late Hazel Somers Miles; Sandi (Keith) Hester and Robert (Heather) Miles. He also had 17 nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
The visitation will be held at Wood Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday, January 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. Out of respect for the health and safety of all in attendance, please wear a mask and use your best discretion on social distancing. Burial service will be at Greenview Memorial Chapel located at 3657 Old Chisholm Road in Florence.
Pallbearers will be Wade Gean, Michael Gean, Jamie Gean, Ben Gean, Andy Gean, and Bradley Gean.
Thomas made it abundantly clear that he loved everyone and wanted all to take every precaution to protect themselves and loved ones during these times.
Romans 14:8 “Remember who you are and Whose you are.” - Thomas Gean
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented