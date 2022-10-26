CHEROKEE — Thomas Stockman, 64, died October 23, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Asphalt Rock Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

