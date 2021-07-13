FLORENCE — May 27, 1926 - July 10, 2021 — Stuart Sloan, 95, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, after having lived a long, successful life.
Visitation will be from 10:30-12:00, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Florence. The service will follow in the Sanctuary at 12:00 with Sam Hardie III and Dr. Terry Stubblefield officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Stuart proudly served in World War II where he traded his cigarette and beer allotments for cokes and candy bars. After completing his commitment to the Army, he enrolled at the University of Alabama to obtain his college education. He and his wife, Margie, moved back to the Shoals area for Stuart to work his entire adult career as a chemical engineer at TVA. Family, TVA, the University of Alabama sports (especially football), traveling, investing in the stock market, and water activities were the things he enjoyed the most in life. He would take his wife and child on late afternoon drives on the TVA Reservation and call those drives Bunny Rabbit Hunting Expeditions. However, these were really drives to check and make sure the smoke stacks were working at TVA. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Florence.
His wife, Margie Harland Sloan; his parents, William and Jane Sloan; and his brother, William Sloan Jr. preceded him in death.
Left to treasure his memory are his daughter, Eileen Nunnelly (Bill); and his grandson, Nathan Nunnelly (fiancée, Micheala Mashburn). He is survived by three nieces and a nephew, Linda Gravlee, Vicki Iadevaia, Betty Oliver, and Terry Sloan. Emma Lee Johnson became a dear friend to Stuart and his family in his later years.
Pallbearers will be Ben Floyd, Greg Fults, Nathan Nunnelly, Phil Oliver, Tylor Oliver, and Austin Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Frank Gravlee and Colonel (ret.) Jerry Oliver.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Ricky Irons, Sally Bryant, Trenia Brown, Michelle Jackson, Leola McIntosh, Bethany Osborn, and Ashonti Parker for the wonderful care they gave Stuart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caringplace (formerly known as WICP) an adult day service for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or the frail elderly. It has been the mission of the Nunnelly/Sloan Family to help reopen this Center to assist families and their loved ones that suffer with Alzheimer’s or dementia like Stuart’s wife, Margie, did. Donations can be sent in memory of Stuart Sloan to Caringplace, 216 Marengo Street, Suite i, Florence, Alabama 35630.
