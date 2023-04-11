FLORENCE — Thomas T. Looney, 92, died April 9, 2023. Funeral will be Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. A graveside will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Heights Community Cemetery. Other arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights.

