WATERLOO — Thomas Theodore “T.T.” Garner Sr., 78, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at Valley View House of Prayer with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. The body will lie in repose from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mr. Garner was a veteran of the US Navy. He was retired from Reynolds after 43 years and was a member of Valley View House of Prayer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryce Martin and Effie Mae Garner; grandmother, Cordelia Reeves; sisters, Sally Ann and Rosie Garner; brother, Gerald Garner; and grandchildren, Bethany and Benjamin Garner.
Mr. Garner is survived by his wife, Carol Joyce “Jody” Garner; children, Shelia Diane Sharp (Jeff), Carolyn Wiley, Thomas Garner, Jr. (Amy), Alicia “Lisa” George (John) and son-in-law, Michael George; brothers, John and Jackie Garner; sisters, Mary Honeycutt (Ron), Julie Zills (Bob) and Linda Bostick (Lewis); grandchildren, Amy Sharp, Amanda Price (Matt), Ashley Morris (Josh), Jessica Abbot (Colin), Shalina Thornley (Travis), Ricky Wiley (Becky), Matthew Wiley, Kaitlyn and Caylee Garner, and Dalton, Malicia, Dawson and Dacota George (Harlee); 16 great-grandchildren; special friends, Brenda Bell, Adiana Parsons and girls; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Matt and Brodie Price, Josh Morris, Dacota, Dalton and Michael George, Ricky and Matthew Wiley, and Lewis Bostick. Dawson George, Jeff Sharp, John Elliott and Brock Price will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family expresses thanks to Compassus Hospice, Teresa, and all the family and friends for their thoughtfulness and especially their prayers. Also, a special thanks to Amy Garner and Mama for all their love and care.
