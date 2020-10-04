RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas “Tinker” Whitlock Malone, 73, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away October 2, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Born in Russellville, he was a veteran having retired from the Alabama Army National Guard 115th Signal Battalion after 37 years of service as staff sergeant and recruiter. He was the Franklin Veterans Service Officer for ten years with Veterans Affairs. Most recently, he was employed with Walmart as a sales associate. A 1966 graduate of Russellville High School, he also attended NWSCC and UNA. A member of First Baptist Church Russellville, he also served four terms on the Russellville City Council and was a member of the Kiwanis Club and American Legion.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Russellville. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Speakers will be Dr. Gene Balding, Richard Parker, and Chase Dowdy. Pallbearers will include Barry Hargett, Barry Moore, Freddy Kimbrough, Jeff Bowling, Rex Pinkard, and Jerry King. Honorary bearers are Ellis Davis, W. C. Hovater, Larry Thornton, Joe Porter, Roy Strickland, Tom McAlister, Troy Oliver, Jeff Bowling Sunday School Class members, 115th Signal Battalion, and other special friends. Burial will be in Knights of Pythias Cemetery, Russellville.
Mr. Malone is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Susie Hovater Malone; daughters, Hayley Malone Fuller and husband Eric, and Hillary Malone Hall, all of Russellville; brothers, Wayne Malone of Atlanta, and Tim Malone of Russellville; grandchildren, Cameron and Catherine Hall and Abigail and Jud Fuller; and other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Hayes and Dot Malone; and sister, Myra Malone.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
