TUSCUMBIA — Thomas “Tom” David Willis Jr., 52, died July 6, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Amber Willis.

