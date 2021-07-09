TUSCUMBIA — Thomas “Tom” David Willis, Jr., 52, of Tuscumbia passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at noon in the chapel. Bro. Mark Daniel and Bernard Jackson will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a Master Mason at Sheffield Masonic Lodge 503. He loved his family, fishing, and hunting. He was a 1986 graduate of Deshler High School and studied electronics at Rets Electronics Institute in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy Joe and Bonnie Warren; paternal grandparents, Olan and Sarah Catherine Willis; and son, Tyler Adam Willis.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Willis; children, Whitney Jones (Jerry), Summer Knalls (Chase), Thomas Willis (Maddy), and Bobby Willis (Sarah); parents, Tommy and Barbara Willis; grandchildren, Kaleb and Bella Jones, Haislee Knalls, Everlynn Willis; and special aunt and uncle, JoAnn and Richard Steen.
Pallbearers will be Tom Haase, Matthew Till, Jeff Hester, Jeff Jones, Greg Hallmark, Jason Russell, Richard Steen, and Jim Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Williams, Scott Wallace, and Masonic Brothers.
Special thanks to the Sheffield Masonic Lodge 503 and to Taylor, a very special nurse in the MICU at Huntsville Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCP Center at 507 N Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 in memory of Tyler Willis.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
