LEIGHTON — Thomas “Tom” Franklin Posey, 85, Leighton, Alabama, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Services will follow with Pastors Shane Swinney and Mike Noles officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Tom was a retired Air Force veteran who served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a great and avid golfer. He was also an active member of Launch Point Church in Tuscumbia, where he served his community and his Lord Jesus Christ.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Franklin and Oma Posey; brothers, Charles Ray and Wayne Posey; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Murphy; and sister-in-law, Diane Parsons.
Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 36 years, Hazel Posey. He is also survived by his children, Sheron Delgado (David), Tammy Woodard (J.D.), Kim Posey Collette (Tim), Tommy Posey (Terri Lea), and Jonathan Handley (Amy); grandchildren, Leroy Delgado, Shawna Rivera, Meca Delgado (Matt), Tracy Delgado (Nicole), Mandy Underwood, Carson Woodard, Casie Simmons (Joshua), Leann Roberts (Justin), Payden Jeffreys (Brie), Maleece Dickerson (Josh), Megan Kelsoe, Jeremy Ramseyer (Sara), Roger Maunz, and Anna Handley; great-grandchildren, Dominick, Anthony, Leroy, Octavian, JaShea, Cielo, Jolene, Lynlee, Colton, Preston, Lakin, Grayson, Emery, Ally, Katie, Karli, Haley, Laura, Molly, and Levi; sister, Barbara Norwood; as well as special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Delgado, Payden Jeffreys, Gregg Posey, Brandon Posey, Joshua Simmons, Justin Roberts, and honorary pallbearer, Pat Posey.
The family expresses special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Sharon, Dorothy, and Katie.
