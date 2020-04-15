PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA — Thomas “Tommy” A Clemons, 73, of Panama City FL, passed away April 12, 2020.
He fought a hard fight to survive a horrible disease, cancer. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, brother and friend and never met a stranger. He was known by many names, Tommy, Tom, Coach, Dad and Papa and was very proud of each of those names. He was a devoted coach and educator. He taught and coached most of his career in Panama City, FL. During his career he touched many lives on and off the field. Surfside Middle school named their stadium the Thomas A. Clemons Sports Field in his honor.
He was an avid fisherman, deer hunter and Auburn fan. He had many “discussions” of ALA/AU football games with his brother.
He graduated from Rogers High School in 1965 and received a football scholarship to Florence State College (UNA) and was named to the all decade team.
Tommy was loved deeply by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Barbara Brooks Clemons; daughter, Brooke Clemons Long (Bryan); son, Drew Clemons; grandchildren, Abby and Oliver Long and Khloe Clemons; sister, Cecilia Clemons Summers; and brother, Ray Clemons (Janelle).
He was preceded in death by parents, Andrew A. Clemons and Inez Elizabeth Tribble Clemons.
A Celebration of Tommy’s Life is planned for a later time. Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Barbara Clemons, 4308 Magnolia Beach Rd., Panama City, FL 32408.
