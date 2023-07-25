F 7.25.23 Tommy Hanback.jpg

FLORENCE — If Thomas “Tommy” Alvin Hanback could talk today, he’d tell people how beautiful Heaven is, since he went to reside there for eternity on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Born in Waynesboro, TN on October 24, 1946, he lived in Florence, AL most of his life. Customers will remember him fondly as the “Carriage Driver” for 25 years in downtown Florence, proudly creating a unique business called Carriage Strolls of the Shoals. He and his wife, Terrye, built Castle Hill Wedding Chapel in 2007.

