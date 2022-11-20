RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas “Tommy” Bearden, 77, died November 16, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens.

