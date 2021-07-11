MONTGOMERY — Thomas “Tommy” Golding Flowers died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in his home in Montgomery, AL under hospice care and surrounded by family. He was born in Florence, AL to parents, Hubert A Flowers, an athletic coach and later director at the University of North Alabama, and Minnie Golding Flowers, an elementary school teacher. He earned a Bachelor of Science at Florence State College and a Master of Science at Troy State College. He retired from employment with the State of Alabama with over 40 years of service, most recently as the Director of the State Department of Personnel.
He is survived by his wife Sherry, his daughter Lee of Tallahassee, FL, his son Jeff and wife Bonnie of Madison, AL; his granddaughter Anna of Madison, AL; and his brother Alan and wife Curtis of Florence, AL.
Visitation is July 15, 3-6 p.m. at Leak Memorial Chapel in Montgomery, AL. A graveside service will be held July 16, 11 a.m. at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery in Andalusia, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to either the Alabama Archives and History Foundation in Montgomery, or Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, North Carolina.
