RUSSELLVILLE — Thomas “Tommy” Lowell Pilgrim, 63, of Russellville, AL, passed away January 29, 2022, at Hellen Keller Hospital. He was a truck driver and a Baptist. Tommy was a lifelong resident of Tuscumbia/Russellville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and working on small equipment for his friends and neighbors. Tommy loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Constance Smith Pilgrim; six nieces; three nephews; three great-nieces; three great-nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert Lowell Pilgrim and Betty Sue Franks Pilgrim.
Visitation with the family will be today, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Cruse officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chasley Smith, Paden Smith, Alex Gasque, Heath Minor, Jerry Smith, Ronny Smith.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
