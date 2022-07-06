FLORENCE — Thomas “Tommy” Mansell, 64, of Florence, passed away July 3, 2022. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 2-2:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Mr. Mansell was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rheata McCrory Mansell.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Bradham Mansell; sons, Luke (Lauren) Mansell, Will Mansell, John (Hilary) Walters, and Chris Walters; daughter, Kristin (Ty) Long; brother, John (Beth) Mansell; sisters, Cheryl (Randy) Medley, and Mary Pounders; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Catherine Long, Hadley, Ensley and Liam Mansell, Jack, Cooper, Emilene, Crosby, and Aaron Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Russellville Dream Center at 206 Coffee Avenue, Russellville, AL 35653.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented