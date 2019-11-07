MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas “Tommy” Michael Kennedy, Sr., 70, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. J.D. Harrison will be officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Ford City Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by mother, Annette Walker Crabb; brothers, Johnny Kennedy and Samuel Kennedy; nieces, Tonya and Beth Ann Kennedy; father, Samuel Earl Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Wade Kennedy; son, Thomas Michael Kennedy, Jr.; daughter, Amy Kathryn Kennedy; stepfather, James E. Crabb was more like his father; grandson, Bentley Jonathan Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Garrett, Artie Galowitch, Michael Nelson, Jay Moody, Tony Carter and Gary Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Myrick, Harold Isbell, Carroll White, Clay White and Peewee Davis.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
