FLORENCE — Thomas Paul Trowbridge, 79, died September 6, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Organ Fund. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

