SHEFFIELD — Thomas “Tucky” Ginn, 77, of Sheffield, passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial today, January 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Dr. Jack McLendon will officiate the service.
Thomas was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 48. He graduated from Sheffield High School and served his country in the National Guard’s 115th Battalion.
Preceding Thomas in death were his parents, William and Margret Ginn; and sister, Suzanne Ginn Shook.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Sue Calvery Ginn; son, Thomas Richard Ginn, Jr. (Sonya); grandson, Connor Ginn; brothers, Ronnie and Steve Ginn; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Our family wishes to send a special thanks to Thomas’ brother-in-law, Dr. Jack McLendon, for the care given to Thomas.
You are invited to share memories of Thomas and leave online condolences for his family at www.colbertmemorial.com. Colbert Memorial is directing.
