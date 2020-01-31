DECATUR — On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Thomas Wayne Dawes, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 75.
Thomas was born on October 10, 1944 in Lester, AL to Nettie Lou and Wilburn Dawes. He served the country he loved as an Airman in the United States Air Force. Thomas retired from the United States Postal Service and most currently worked with his son, Tim Dawes at CT Integrated Solutions.
Thomas was a perfectionist with a passion for collecting unique items, as well as rescuing animals. Thomas was also an avid music lover, he was known for his quick wit, sassy, sarcasm and his compassionate spirit.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Wilburn, his mother, Nettie Lou, his brother, Bernard, and his loving wife, Susan.
He is survived by his children, Tim Dawes (Ashley), Jonathan Dawes (Nikki Robson), Jennifer McNeill (Stephen “Butter”) and Donita Dawes. His grandchildren, Michael Brindley, Amanda Turner, Annabelle Dawes and Dalton Dawes and great-grandchild, Alexandria Gamble.
Visitation for Thomas will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Brother Doug Ripley officiating. His funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ben Dumas, Eric Jones, Gary Coffey, Kevin Hand, Michael Brindley and Tommy Sanders.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 741 Danville Road, Decatur, AL.
Commented