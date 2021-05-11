MUSCLE SHOALS — Thomas Wayne Stell, 66, died May 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Florence. A celebration of his life will follow at noon. He was the husband of Cindy Stell. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

