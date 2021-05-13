TUSCUMBIA — On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Thomas “Tom” Wayne Stell passed away at the age of 66.
Tom was born on July 3, 1954 in Florence and grew up in Tuscumbia. He graduated from Deshler High School in 1973 and then put himself through college, where he received his degree in computer science from the University of North Alabama. Upon graduation, Tom entered the workforce which led him to Atlanta, GA where he worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Company for several years before returning to the Shoals area to work at what is now Constellium.
On April 11, 1981 he married Cindy and raised three daughters, Kristy, Jill, and Molly. Tom’s greatest joy were his daughters and grandchildren. Tom was a regular at the ball field and was a beloved coach. When he was not working or spending time with his girls, Tom loved fly fishing and spending time with his many colleagues and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his willingness to help others and his compassionate spirit.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, James “Wyatt” Stell and Ellen Stell; his sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Province; his brothers-in-law, Donald Potter and Bernie Potter; sister-in-law, Annette Potter Davis; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tom is survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughters, Kristy Ball (Andy), Jill Stratton (Tim) and Molly Stewart (Michael); his grandchildren, Ellie, Braxton, Ryan, Thomas and William; his siblings, Jim Stell (Becky), Bill Stell (Mickey), Janice Lackey (Myron), David Stell (LaDonna), Mary Ellen “Sissy” Stell, and Mark “Bubby” Stell (Deana); brother-in-law, Jimmy Potter (Susan); many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, cousins, family, work family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 15th at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery (Our Lady of the Shoals) following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances should be sent to St. Joseph Catholic School. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
Commented