TOWN CREEK
Thomas Wayne Trousdale, 74, Town Creek, was born on July 25, 1947, and passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Visitation will be today, November 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Muscle Shoals, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Thomas Thornton officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hartwell “Bud” Trousdale and Nettie Trousdale; and his brother, Roy Gene Trousdale.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Peggy H. Trousdale; his children, Tammy Lovell and Chasity Trousdale (Duane Braidfoot); his stepson, Jason Hooper (Theresa); and his brother, Mike Trousdale (Toby). Thomas also leaves behind six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Billy Smith, Chris Motes, Jack Terry, Jeffrey Loosier, David Ashley Loosier, Todd Smith, Nick Smith, and Brandon Harville.
