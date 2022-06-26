SHEFFIELD — Thomas Wesley Pendergrast, 30, of Sheffield, AL passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. He was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. Brother Shane Swinney will be officiating.
Thomas was a 2010 graduate of Deshler High School, and afterwards he proudly served as an EMT for Keller EMS. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Pendergrast; grandfathers, JB Stringer and Harvey Pendergrast; and cousin, Kevin Stringer.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Pendergrast; sons, Ethan and Connor Pendergrast; daughter, Chloe Pendergrast; mother, Melissa Pendergrast; sister, Tiffany Hutcheson (Sam); grandmothers, Methel Stringer and Bettye Pendergrast; uncle, Steven Stringer (Gina); cousin, Justin Stringer; niece, Sadie; nephews, Layken, Skyler, Kaden, James, Jeremiah, and Triston; and numerous extended family and friends.
Special thanks to Keller EMS, Helen Keller ER, Vanderbilt Medical Center, Encompass Home Health, and Enhabit Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks in his honor at 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented