MOULTON
Thomas William “Billy” King Jr., 69, died September 15, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Billy was the husband of Deborah Cornelius King.
